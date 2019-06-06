Man arrested for shooting victim in the chest, police say

Memphis police made an arrest after a shooting in Frayser.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 1000 block of Cindy Lane on Wednesday morning.
Details surrounding the victim are limited, however, we learned he is a 53-year-old man.
The man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. The victim was shot in the chest, according to police.
The suspect was arrested after police pulled him over one hour from the shooting. Court records said he was going more than 100 miles per hour.
Leviticus Edwards, 25, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Driving, among others.
