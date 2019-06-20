Man arrested for stabbing in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made in a stabbing from earlier this week.
Brennan Jones is charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder.
Memphis police said he stabbed a woman on Harris Street this past Monday.
According to MPD, the victim was walking down the street when she was confronted by Jones.
Officers said she was stabbed multiple times in her stomach and legs.
She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
