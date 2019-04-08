Man arrested for stabbing teen behind elementary school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teenager was stabbed behind an elementary school.
The attack happened Sunday at Frayser Elementary.
Gregory Harrod, 50, was charged with Aggravated Assault.
The police affidavit said he cut a 16-year-old boy with a box cutter during the fight.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim had several cuts on his shoulder and neck area.
The teen was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, but once he was inside, he was downgraded to critical.
The report said Harrod gave a typed statement to police saying he was involved in an altercation with several teens, but it was for self-defense.
