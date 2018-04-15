  • Man arrested for stealing SMART Board from local elementary school, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in jail after police say he broke into an elementary school making off with a 4-thousand-dollar SMART Board. 

    That man is 39-year-old Brain Hamm and the burglary happened last October at the Cherokee Elementary School.

    Police said Hamm broke into the school back on October 11 and made off with a 55-inch SMART Board.

    He got away for months, but one clue he left behind eventually led to his arrest, fingerprints on the window he made his escape through.

    Investigators said Hamm’s prints were lifted and identified back in January and he was finally booked on Saturday morning.

    Hamm is charged with felony burglary of a building.

