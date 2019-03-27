Man arrested for taking part in attempted robbery on CBU campus, police say

Memphis police arrested a man after shots were fired on the campus of a local university.
The attempted robbery happened at the Maurelian parking lot of Christian Brother’s University at 650 East Parkway on March 13.
Joshua Randle was the driver of the parked car. He told police he reached for his gun when he saw the two men pointing a gun at him.
Randle tried to get away and backed into the SUV. Police said the men then ran to the SUV, drove off and fired shots.
Tyrone Williams went with two other people to rob Randle. Police documents said the three knew Randle would have guns on him.
Randle was arrested for having a stolen gun on him, police said.
While the robbery was taking place, Williams stayed in the car. As the other suspects got into the car, he hoped in driver's seat and drove away from the scene.
Williams was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt to wit Aggravated Robbery.
