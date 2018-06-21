  • Man arrested for the murder of XXXTentacion, officials say

    Updated:

    A man has been arrested for shooting and killing a rapper. 

    Devonshay Williams was arrested last night shortly before 7 p.m.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

