Man arrested for the murder of XXXTentacion, officials say

A man has been arrested for shooting and killing a rapper.
RELATED: Reports: Rapper XXXTentacion shot in South Florida
In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion. Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano. More details will be released later today. pic.twitter.com/OkP2usoqNH— Gina Carter (@bso_gina) June 21, 2018
Devonshay Williams was arrested last night shortly before 7 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Trending stories:
- Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old MS girl
- 16 patients died unnecessarily at Memphis VA hospital, report says
- Wife shoots, kills woman after finding her with husband, sources say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}