Man arrested for threatening to kill deputies, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - "I'll kill y'all."
A man under investigation for drugs is now accused of threatening two Shelby County detectives.
Marcus Christian is charged with two counts of attempted retaliation for past action.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said they opened a drug investigation into Christian last month.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Suspect dead, 1 officer shot 4 times, another injured after incident in South Memphis, SCSO says
- Sandy Hook Promise releases chilling back-to-school PSA showing school shooting ‘essentials'
- Beer will soon be sold during all on-campus home games at University of Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
During it, the two assigned detectives received threatening phone calls from a blocked number.
They determined it was Christian on the other line.
Deputies said Christian fled yesterday when they tried to arrest him, only to return five minutes later with a broken phone.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}