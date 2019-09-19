  • Man arrested for threatening to kill deputies, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - "I'll kill y'all."

    A man under investigation for drugs is now accused of threatening two Shelby County detectives.

    Marcus Christian is charged with two counts of attempted retaliation for past action.

    The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said they opened a drug investigation into Christian last month.

    During it, the two assigned detectives received threatening phone calls from a blocked number.

    They determined it was Christian on the other line.

    Deputies said Christian fled yesterday when they tried to arrest him, only to return five minutes later with a broken phone.

