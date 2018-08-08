Man arrested for trying to hide drugs inside police station bathroom, police say

One man should have rethought his plan after officers said he tried to hide drugs inside the stall of a bathroom inside a police station.
According to the arrest affidavit, the bizarre story started with a traffic stop on August 6. Officers pulled over Jeffery Newberry, 27, for not wearing a seatbelt, detectives said.
When officers approached the car, Newberry said he had his gun carry permit and a pistol was inside the car.
Police said they took the gun out and after searching a database, they found out it was stolen.
Newberry was taken to the police station and said he bought the gun off the street for $200. They also could smell a strong marijuana odor coming off of him.
The suspect asked to go to the bathroom. After he left the bathroom, officers started to smell marijuana coming from the only stall. Police then found a bag of marijuana inside the toilet seat cover dispenser, the arrest affidavit said.
Police asked him about the weed and he admitted to leaving it in the bathroom.
Newberry was arrested and charged with Possessing a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture, and Theft of Property.
