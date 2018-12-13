Man arrested for trying to meet underage girl for sex, police said

A 21-year-old man is in jail after police say he tried getting a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Earthquake, aftershock rattles Tennessee overnight
- 1 killed, vehicle on fire after multi-car crash near Memphis International Airport
- Sheriff releases new information on deputy-involved shooting at Mississippi gas station
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Travesio Brown is charged Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor.
The police report said in November a woman came to the police station with a Samsung cell phone.
She showed officers that Brown had logged into his Facebook account on the phone then she looked through the messages.
The woman found out Brown had asked a teen to perform sexual acts on him as well as send inappropriate photos.
That’s when she filed a report saying he was attempting to meet juveniles for sex.
In the messages, the 13-year-old girl allegedly told him how young she was. Police said he still tried to meet up with her.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}