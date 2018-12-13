  • Man arrested for trying to meet underage girl for sex, police said

    A 21-year-old man is in jail after police say he tried getting a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him.

    Travesio Brown is charged Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor.

    The police report said in November a woman came to the police station with a Samsung cell phone.

    She showed officers that Brown had logged into his Facebook account on the phone then she looked through the messages.

    The woman found out Brown had asked a teen to perform sexual acts on him as well as send inappropriate photos. 

    That’s when she filed a report saying he was attempting to meet juveniles for sex.

    In the messages, the 13-year-old girl allegedly told him how young she was. Police said he still tried to meet up with her.

     

