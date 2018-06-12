Man arrested for trying to sell stolen BMW on craigslist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested for trying to sell stolen BMW on craigslist.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant noticed an ad for a 2016 BMW 18 on Craigslist. The seller was asking $87,500.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted THP with setting up the man who posted the ad. The sergeant went undercover and met up with the suspect at on the 5800 block of Poplar Avenue, which is near Ridgeway loop. He pretended to be interested in buying the car.
The sergeant noticed the VIN number on the driver's side dash was a sticker over the original number and the VIN plate was uneven and bubbled. Officer ran the original VIN number and it showed the BMW was stolen out of Orlando, Florida and valued at approx. $86,999. Suspect arrested.
Marqueze Blackwell is charged with altering/destroying motor vehicle serial number and theft of property $60,000 - $250,000.
He will have a video arraignment this morning
