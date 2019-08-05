Man arrested for trying to skip out on paying Beale Street Bucks fee, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man's trip to Beale Street is now a little more expensive after police said he tried to avoid the Beale Street Bucks fee.
Gunnar Robichaux is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Memphis police said on Friday night, Robichaux climbed to the top of Jerry Lawler's BBQ on Beale Street and when a worker yelled at him, he jumped down.
Officers chased him and caught him as he tried to jump a fence down Beale Alley.
According to police, he told them he didn't have money to pay the cover charge, so he tried to sneak in.
