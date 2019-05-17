0 Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Deputies have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Cordova.

Bryant Ward, 24, was arrested after deputies said a man was shot to death on May 15 in the 1200 block of Linnean Cove.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials said Bryan Hervey, 61, was killed in the incident early Wednesday morning.

FOX13 spoke to a man who woke up to the gunshots and walked outside to see what happened.

"There was a pause, then there was probably six to eight more shots," Don Warsham said. "And, I looked to the west here right in front of Linnean and I could see the gunfire coming from the muzzle."

Warsham said he heard a man say, "Come on let's go," but did not see the suspects. SCSO has not released information on who they are looking for.

"We prayed for the family this morning that obviously have lost a loved one," Warsham said. "So, me and my boys, before they went to school, prayed for them this morning. So, that's all we can do."

Ward was located and arrested in Olive Branch Friday afternoon. He is being held in DeSoto County awaiting extradition back to Shelby County.

Officials did not specify what Ward is being charged with.

SCSO is officially announcing that Bryant Ward,24, has been arrested in connection with the Wednesday morning homicide investigation of Bryan Hervey. Ward was arrested today in Olive Branch and is being held in a Desoto County jail awaiting extradition back to Shelby County. pic.twitter.com/kDdVWX4DPS — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 17, 2019

