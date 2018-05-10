Man arrested in connection with killing of Forrest City Police Officer

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis police arrested a man they said was involved in the death of a Forrest City Police Officer.
Oliver Johnson was shot and killed in his home last month.
RELATED: Beloved police officer shot and killed inside his West Memphis home
According to police, Demarcus Parker was picked up on Wednesday, May 9 at his home. He was interviewed and later charged with Capital Murder, Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder, among others.
George Henderson is still wanted in connection with the crime. Police released his name yesterday asking for the public's help to find him.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee man accused of sex act with horse twice in one week
- Video: Adults join fight between students at Memphis high school
- FedEx semi collides with car, driver airlifted to hospital
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Related: Man wanted by police for shooting, killing Arkansas officer
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}