  • Man arrested in connection with killing of Forrest City Police Officer

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis police arrested a man they said was involved in the death of a Forrest City Police Officer. 

    Oliver Johnson was shot and killed in his home last month. 

    According to police, Demarcus Parker was picked up on Wednesday, May 9 at his home. He was interviewed and later charged with Capital Murder, Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder, among others. 

    George Henderson is still wanted in connection with the crime. Police released his name yesterday asking for the public's help to find him. 

