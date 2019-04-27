MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a Memphis Kroger.
Store officials provided new information on what led to the shooting outside the Kroger.
According to MPD, one person was shot at the Kroger on Frayser Boulevard around 3 p.m. Friday.
Chrishon Branch, 24, was arrested by police and is facing charges of aggravated assault.
Officials said an argument started outside the store when an assistant manager and security guards tried to “de-escalate the situation.” The assistant manager was then shot in the hand.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
According to officials, that manager’s injuries are not life-threatening. No one else was injured in the incident.
Below is the full statement issued by Kroger following the incident:
“Today, an argument started outside our Frayser Kroger Store. An Assistant Manager along with store security tried to de-escalate the situation when the Assistant Manager was shot in the hand. His injuries are not life-threatening. No one else was injured. We will continue working with the Memphis Police Department regarding this ongoing investigation.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}