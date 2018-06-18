0 Man arrested in weekend homicide where Memphis home was shot up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been charged in a weekend shooting that inured four people, including one person who died.

Terrance Jones is charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and five counts of robbery. The charges stem from a weekend shooting in the 5600 block of Myers Rd. in Hickory Hill.

Trending stories:

Jones, 20, was identified as a suspect and was booked into the Shelby County jail.

One person was killed. Two are in critical condition and one is in non-critical condition. Four other people were inside a home at the time of the incident, but they were not struck.

A Smith & Wesson pistol was also stolen during the shooting, according to MPD.

FOX13's Jim Spiewak speaks with neighbors and digs to find more information on this shooting in Hickory Hill. See a full report today at 5.

Officers told FOX13 the individuals that came to the home were occupying a black or blue four door Audi. While on the scene, police discovered the driver/owner of that Audi was a Terrance Jones, a.k.a. CEO Stackss.

Jones was then taken to 201 Poplar for processing. He has now been charged with criminal attempt first degree murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.

We are working to learn whether or not additional charges will be filed since someone died in the shooting.

EDITORIAL NOTE: A previous version of this story identified Jones as one of the individuals who was seen in a viral video where teens were seen with guns inside the Oak Court Mall. Jones was originally arrested in the case. However, police determined he was not one of the people in the video, and charges were dropped.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.