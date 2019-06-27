Man arrested months after 16-year-old shot to death while playing video games in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Two months after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while playing video games at his grandmother’s house in West Memphis, police have made an arrest.
Terry Stewart, 26, is being charged in connection with the murder of Taylon Vail, 16, which happened on April 12.
PREVIOUS STORY: Classmates of 16-year-old shot to death while playing video games fed up with recent violence
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of E. Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Vail suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to family members, Vail was spending the night with his grandmother because one of his parents was out of town. Police said Stewart is accused of firing multiple shots from outside the home, and the gunfire struck the teen – who was in the living room.
Vail's grandmother told FOX13 he was playing video games at the time of the shooting.
The 16-year-old was a ninth grader at West Junior High. Family members said he was a good student and a basketball player.
Stewart was located by police in the 600 block of S. Avalon on June 26. He is being charged with first-degree murder and 13 counts of terroristic act.
Stewart will be arraigned on June 28 at the West Memphis District Court.
