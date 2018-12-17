Man arrested on multiple charges after hitting 4 MPD cars during wreck on I-240, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man will face a judge Monday morning after he was arrested on DUI charges following a wreck Sunday morning on I-240.
According to MPD, officers responded to a crash call around 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a crash at I-240 and Airways. While they were working the crash, another car struck one of the squad cars causing a chain reaction.
MPD told FOX13, five total cars were involved, with four of them being MPD cars.
FOX13 has learned Wellington Byas, 34, was arrested on multiple charges following the crash. He was charged with DIU, Reckless Driving and several other charges.
MPD told FOX13 no officers were injured in the crash.
