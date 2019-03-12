Man arrested, sister wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have arrested one of the suspects accused of shooting a man to death in a Memphis neighborhood.
Kaylon Nelson, 27, was arrested and is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
The victim’s girlfriend – who was also believed to be involved in the deadly shooting – has not been located yet.
The victim was identified by family as Mario Tabron, 36.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Verizon confirms texting outage for East Coast
- Man's girlfriend and her brother wanted in connection with deadly shooting, police say
- Mom charged after children drown when SUV rolls into creek
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to MPD, one Tabron was shot in the 5500 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive in Hickory Hill around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
According to police, the victim was in an argument with his girlfriend when her brother intervened.
The victim was then shot and killed. The body was still on scene when FOX13 arrived.
Both the girlfriend and the brother left the scene.
Police said Tabron was pronounced dead at the scene.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}