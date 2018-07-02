Man arrested with more than a pound of weed, police say

Arkansas law enforcement arrested a man and charged him with felony drug possession.
Police said they arrested Korless Marshall from Fayetteville. According to the post, he had more than a pound of marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales, and cash.
