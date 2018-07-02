  • Man arrested with more than a pound of weed, police say

    Arkansas law enforcement arrested a man and charged him with felony drug possession. 

    Police said they arrested Korless Marshall from Fayetteville. According to the post, he had more than a pound of marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales, and cash. 

