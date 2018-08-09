Man asks to buy hoverboard, then steals it anyway, police say

A Memphis man was attacked and robbed of his hoverboard, according to a police affidavit.
According to police, the victim was riding around the apartment complex on July 7 on his board when Christopher Brittenum asked to ride.
The victim agreed and let Brittenum try it out, however, he rode it out of the apartment complex.
After chasing him down, the victim asked for it back. But, instead of returning it, the suspect wanted to buy it. The victim refused and then was attacked and choked by Brittenum.
He was able to escape and run away. However, the suspect caught up with him and punched him.
Brittenum took the board and ran away.
On August 4, Christopher Brittenum was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and robbery.
