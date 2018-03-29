  • Man at large after robbing Walgreen's dressed as employee

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department told FOX13 they are looking for a man who robbed a Berclair Walgreen’s Friday night dressed as an employee. 

    Investigators said the man made off with $6,400 in cash after sneaking back into the store’s stock room. While there, police said he waited for an employee to come nearby. 

    Once an employee entered the room, he put a gun to her head, taking her phone and store keys. He also locked her inside a garbage chute before heading into the manager’s office for cash. 

    “You look like an employee. Nobody’s expecting that kind of stuff to go on,” said shopper Marcus Morris. 

    Before leaving the store, MPD said he released the woman trapped inside the chute before getting away.

    Police said if you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man at large after robbing Walgreen's dressed as employee

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain moving through Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    SCSO: Person shot, found dead one block away from Bartlett Elementary school

  • Headline Goes Here

    DeSoto County school employee arrested for public intoxication

  • Headline Goes Here

    Blytheville bus drivers go on strike, demand equality from superintendent