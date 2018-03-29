Man at large after robbing Walgreen's dressed as employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Department told FOX13 they are looking for a man who robbed a Berclair Walgreen’s Friday night dressed as an employee.
Investigators said the man made off with $6,400 in cash after sneaking back into the store’s stock room. While there, police said he waited for an employee to come nearby.
Once an employee entered the room, he put a gun to her head, taking her phone and store keys. He also locked her inside a garbage chute before heading into the manager’s office for cash.
“You look like an employee. Nobody’s expecting that kind of stuff to go on,” said shopper Marcus Morris.
Before leaving the store, MPD said he released the woman trapped inside the chute before getting away.
Police said if you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers.
