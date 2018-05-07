  • Man attacked by 4 people while changing tire, police say

    Multiple men were arrested for attacking a man who was trying to change a tire. 

    Court records said the victim was late for work and changing a tire on the 1100 block of Chelsea Avenue Sunday morning. 

    The victim was at the Valero Gas station when the first man came up to him asking for a ride. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim refused to give him a ride because he was crunched for time. The man became angry and started to reach into the vehicle. 

    When the victim tried to stop the man, three other people joined in the brutal attack. One grabbed a tire iron and started hitting the victim. 

    Surveillance footage captured the horrific incidence which lasted almost eight minutes. 

    Police put out a broadcast for the suspects and were able to find a vehicle matching the description. 

    Martenio King, Kylin Robinson, Christoper Jackson and Samuel Shine were named as the suspects, according to court records. 

     

     

