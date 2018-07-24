  • Man attacked, knocked out by 6 people in front of popular Beale Street bar, police say

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is recovering after he said about six people beat him unconscious while on Beale Street early Sunday. 

    According to a criminal complaint from Memphis police, the victim was in front of Wet Willie’s in the 200 block of Beale when about six men came from behind and started to punch him. 

    MPD responded to the scene around 12 a.m. Sunday. 

    He told police he believed that he lost consciousness because of the beating. 

    Trending stories:

    Police said he did not get a good look at the suspects. 

    The victim was taken by private means to Methodist South with bruises and swelling around his face, lower lip and forehead.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories