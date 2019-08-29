Man attacked with hammer early in the morning, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is fighting for his life after he was attacked and hit with a hammer, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of North Mansfield Street.
Police said multiple suspects assaulted the victim, and one of them hit him with a hammer.
Police said the victim is listed in critical condition. According to police, one person has been detained.
