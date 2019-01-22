Man attacks wife with iron, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested after police said he attacked his wife with an iron.
Police said Alex Brown and his wife were arguing about their daughter's hairstyle before school.
That's when he got mad and picked up an iron, court records said.
Investigators said he hit the woman in the head several times, punched her and choked her until she became unconscious.
He was later arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.
