Man backpacking across the country found dead in Memphis creek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who was traveling across the country on a backpacking trip was killed while in Memphis, according to new information released by the Memphis Police Department.
Investigators found the victim’s body in Nonconnah Creek – just north of E. Brooks Road and Lakeview Road – on February 11, 2017. Police said the body was decomposing and it appeared to have been in the water for a significant amount of time.
The victim was identified as Dominic Castillo, 22, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was on a backpacking trip across the country and he arrived in Memphis on January.
Castillo was last seen in the downtown Memphis area. He was carrying a backpack and was with his brown, three-legged dog.
Police said Castillo suffered from head trauma. His death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.
Pictures of the victim – along with his dog – have been provided by police in hopes that someone will have information related to his death. If you can assist the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
