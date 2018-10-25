  • Man backpacking across the country found dead in Memphis creek

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who was traveling across the country on a backpacking trip was killed while in Memphis, according to new information released by the Memphis Police Department.

    Investigators found the victim’s body in Nonconnah Creek – just north of E. Brooks Road and Lakeview Road – on February 11, 2017. Police said the body was decomposing and it appeared to have been in the water for a significant amount of time.

    The victim was identified as Dominic Castillo, 22, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.  He was on a backpacking trip across the country and he arrived in Memphis on January.

    Castillo was last seen in the downtown Memphis area. He was carrying a backpack and was with his brown, three-legged dog.

    Police said Castillo suffered from head trauma. His death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.

    Pictures of the victim – along with his dog – have been provided by police in hopes that someone will have information related to his death. If you can assist the investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

