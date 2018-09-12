0 Man barricaded inside northeast Memphis home taken into custody, police say

UPDATE (4 PM) A man who was barricaded inside a northeast Memphis home is now in custody, according to police.

MPD told FOX13 on scene that the man was taken into custody following the barricade situation.

According to police officer on scene, the man is in custody. The previous Tweets. — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) September 12, 2018

A SWAT team, K-9 unit and mobile command center were set up to assist in getting the man into custody.

MPD confirmed the man's identity as Alfred LaBarre lll, 36.

Police also said this wasn't the first time officers were called out to LaBarre's home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Neighbors are being evacuated as police attempted to contact a man who is barricaded inside a northeast Memphis home.

The crime scene in the 2100 block of Rock Ridge Road, near Raleigh LaGrange. Officers have been on the scene all day, but they are now being assisted by SWAT, K-9 units, and a mobile command center.

swat team, K-9 unit, mobile command just came Out here to the scene on Rock Ridge pic.twitter.com/MOERwTqDaQ — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) September 12, 2018

Police are attempting to contact the man, but they have been unsuccessful at this point.

Memphis police are in the 2100 block of Rock Ridge. THey say Man barricaded inside his home. Fire trucks just pulled up pic.twitter.com/xuL5SpNLfx — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) September 12, 2018

Investigators have not said what prompted the barricade, but neighbors shed some light on the situation. A woman told FOX13 she heard gunshots Sunday night and police returned on Monday.

Others said police have been in the area in for the past few days.

Another woman told FOX13 her friend's son was grazed by a bullet.

Police stressed the top concern is “having this individual surrender peacefully.”

FOX13 is working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.

