Man beat with baseball bat at Collierville gas station

A man was attacked by someone after he refused to give the suspect money, police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis boy trapped under bus, badly hurt during deadly crash focused on getting back on field
- Friends fear Memphis man last seen leaving LA Fitness was abducted and no longer alive
- Victims identified after train collides with vehicle near Mississippi interstate
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the Collierville Police Department, the victim stated he was approached by a man at the Shell Gas Station on the 100 block of East Highway 72 on December 1. The suspect then asked for money, but the victim said no.
The suspect then hit him with a baseball bat.
If anyone has any information on this suspect, please contact the Collierville Criminal Investigation Division at 901-457-2520.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}