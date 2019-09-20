Man beaten at Memphis bus stop, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was attacked at a bus stop.
According to the victim, he said he was at the bus stop on Airways near Lamar when two men jumped him.
They made a derogatory statement towards him. When the victim responded, they began beating him.
Police said he was hurt and beaten over his entire body.
One of the suspects hit the victim in the face with what appeared to be a cane or a metal pipe.
He was struck so hard his dentures were knocked out and broken into three pieces.
The police report said he has a busted lip and pain to his body. At the time of reporting victim had glued his dentures with super glue.vicitm does not know if there are cameras in the area.
