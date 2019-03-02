Man beaten by multiple suspects with 2x4s in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Suspects are on the run after a Memphis man was beaten with 2x4s early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to Methodist University Hospital around 3:46 a.m.
Investigators told FOX13 a 49-year-old man was beaten by multiple suspects with 2x4s. The victim was beaten until he was unconscious, according to MPD.
The incident happened near Third St. and Belz in South Memphis.
No suspect information is available at this time. The victim has not been identified by MPD.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
