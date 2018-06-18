0 Man beaten, robbed while meeting up for sex at Tennessee public housing complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was beaten and robbed when meeting up with a grandma at a public housing complex in East Nashville for sex, according to an affidavit.

While the man was being assaulted, the suspect’s granddaughter was reportedly seen on video rummaging through the victim’s car.

This all happened at a public housing project in East Nashville on Sunday evening.

Now, Elizabeth Ann Brown, 51, is charged with aggravated robbery, theft of property and child endangerment while accomplice Rayshaun Glenn,19, is charged with aggravated robbery, theft of a vehicle and probation violation.

According to the affidavit, the victim met Brown through an app and agreed to pay $40 for sex.

MDHA video shows Brown meeting the victim at his vehicle and leading him to her apartment.

The two were in her bedroom for a few minutes with the door open when police said two men, one armed, came into the room. The armed man held the victim at gunpoint and hit him with a pistol and fists.

The other man, Glenn, wasn’t armed but physically assaulted the victim with his fists, the affidavit said.

The unidentified suspect proceeded to take the victim outside by his shirt, demanding to know where his vehicle was. The victim said he couldn’t remember where his car was and suspect hit him again with the pistol before running back to the apartment.

At some point, Brown’s granddaughter, a juvenile, was seen on video going through the victim’s car.

Police say video shows Brown driving the victim’s stolen vehicle down the street the wrong direction.

Brown is apparently seen leaving the vehicle and walking to a breezeway where she was taken in custody by police.

During an interview, Glenn reportedly admitted to taking the victim’s iPhone and phone case.

Both suspects are being held in Metro Jail. Brown is being held on a Glenn is being held on a $115,000 bond while Brown is being held on a $75,000 bond.

