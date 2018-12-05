  • Man beaten with baseball bat at Collierville gas station after refusing to give man money

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A man is recovering after being attacked by someone because he refused to give a man money, police said.  

    According to the Collierville Police Department, the victim stated he was approached by a man at the Shell Gas Station on the 100 block of East Highway 72 on Dec. 1. 

    The suspect then asked for money, but the victim said no. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The suspect then hit him repeatedly with a baseball bat. 

    One man who uses that gas station frequently told FOX13 people have to be careful. 

    "You can’t even help nobody or tell them you can’t help them without getting hurt out here," said Taurus Taylor. 

    The victim is okay after suffering minor injuries, but the suspect is still on the run. 

    If anyone has any information on this suspect, please contact the Collierville Criminal Investigation Division at 901-457-2520.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories