0 Man beaten within inches of death at Lakeside, family says

A Shelby County woman claims an out-of-control patient beat her brother within inches of death at Lakeside Behavioral Hospital.

Linnie Montgomery told FOX13 her brother Mickey was in the hospital being treated for dementia and hallucinations when he was attacked. She wants answers from the hospital on how her brother was beaten so badly.

FOX13's Tom Dees has the full report with a response from the hospital -- on FOX13 News at 6.

Montgomery shared a picture of her brother in the Trauma Unit at Regional One. It is so graphic we had to blur it out.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“My poor brother didn’t deserve this,” she said while crying. “He didn’t bother nobody. He was lying there, and the guy beat him almost to death.”

Montgomery told FOX13 her brother suffered extensive injuries in the attack. She claims a nurse at Lakeside told family he was attacked by his roommate because he was making noises in his sleep.

“His jaw (is broken),” Montgomery said. “He has blood vessels busted in his face everywhere and his head. His stomach is bleeding inside.”

“His head is still bleeding,” she continued. “They have a tube in it to drain the blood off of his brain.”

The family has an attorney and is planning on suing Lakeside.

“They need more security down there because this shouldn’t happen. This is a place for people to go get help when they are sick.”

FOX13 contacted the Bartlett Police Department for a comment. They would only say officers answered an assault call inside the hospital. They can’t say anything more because of HIPAA regulations.

FOX13’s Tom Dees contacted Lakeside. He received the following statement.

Due to patient privacy laws, we cannot comment on the situation. However, we are conducting a full investigation of the matter and are cooperating with the authorities.

We are committed to our mission of providing quality care to patients with special, and often complex, mental health needs.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.