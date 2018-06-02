Man beats the heat, uses car to mow his lawn

MULBERRY, Ark. - Cutting grass usually isn’t the most interesting chore. In fact, it’s far from it.
But in Arkansas, a man’s lawn mowing video is going viral. It’s been shared over 16,000 times, with thousand of comments and likes.
It was posted by Nicholas House. He told FOX13 it happened Monday afternoon in Mulberry, Arkansas. He was outside in his yard with his friend when he noticed his neighbor was cutting his yard.
House told FOX13 he hopes his neighbor can now get a riding mower with all this publicity he's getting. You can see the full video below.
