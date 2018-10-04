Man beats up girlfriend after she catches him cheating, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly attacked the mother of his child.
Ricardo Gayden is charged with Aggravated Assault and Vandalism. The charges stem from an incident on September 30.
The victim identified Gayden as her intimate partner and the father of her child. She told police he got mad because she searched his phone and found out he was “intimate with other women,” according to a police affidavit.
When confronted, Gayden allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face. She was also body slammed onto the floor and strangled, according to a statement she provided to police.
The affidavit states the suspect went to the bedroom and grabbed a gun. At that point, the victim ran away and got in her car.
She told police Gayden kicked the doors of her car. Police said it caused an estimated $2,000 worth of damage.
Ricardo Jordan was arrested and booked into the Shelby County jail on October 3.
