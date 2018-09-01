  • Man behind bars after deadly shooting in Frayser neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: 10:05 P.M. 9/1

    A Memphis man is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Frayser.

    Artavious Holmes was arrested in relation to a homicide in the 1400 block of Haywood.

    Holmes was charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt felony to witt., 2nd-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

    Two people were shot in a Frayser neighborhood Friday night. One was killed and the other is fighting for their life.

    Police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Haywood Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

    One victim was found at the intersection of Haywood and Steele. MPD said that victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The second victim was located at Frayser and Steele. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

