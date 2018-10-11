0 Man behind bars after stealing more than $1,000 in cleaning products from Cordova Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in jail after stealing cleaning products worth more than a thousand dollars from an Cordova Kroger Tuesday.

Antaveon Waller, 19, is charged with assault and robbery.

Shelby County law enforcement said stolen packs of Tide Pods, Tide detergent, and Budweiser beer may be on the streets being sold illegally.

Shelby County Deputies arrested Antaveon Waller Tuesday.

Deputies say he and a woman stole two baskets full of cleaning products and beer from this Kroger on Highway 64.

Former Shelby County Deputy Mike Collins said Waller may have had a plan to resale the items on the street.

"If you are caught with these products you are going to be charged with stolen property,” Collins said.

According to another police report, Waller was responsible for another Kroger robbery earlier this month.

The report explains Waller stole more Tide Pod packs valued at more than $400.

Collins said the products Waller is accused of stealing can also be used to make other things.

"Making mixes of drugs and other things,” Collins said.

Collins said people who happen to buy stolen items on the street should be aware that some items have tracking devices on them.

At the time of Wallers arrest police located a gun in his possession.

"He knows what the market value is on the black market,” Collins said.

Waller’s next court date is October 17.

