0 Man bound with zip ties and electrical cords, left to die on side of road

An Arkansas man is charged with attempted murder and other crimes after he alleged zip tied another man and dumped him in the middle of the woods in Forrest City, Arkansas.

Josh Hatley, 42, is booked in the St. Francis County jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Video from inside the Valero gas station in Parkin, Ark. showed Hatley. He appeared calm and collected as he bought food.

Simultaneously, a witness spotted a man who had apparently fallen out of a truck. The witness didn’t realize that individual was hurt.

“That’s when my suspect says, ‘Yea. I know him. I told him not to get out of the car. I need to put him back in there. Will you help me?” Lt. Eric Varner said while describing a conversation between Hatley and a witness.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

When the witness got a closer look at the victim, he realized the man had zip ties and electrical cords wrapped around his hands. The witness then called police.

Officers began looking for Hatley, but he took off.

Another witness stopped an officer around 10 a.m. That individual spotted a body when he was driving near Holiday Drive.

“Probably for hours he sat out there and people drove by but didn’t see him,” Lt. Varner said.

The victim was dumped in a wooded area. Investigators said he was very far from the road, so he is fortunate someone saw him.

“He was bound… arms and legs with zip ties, electrical cord,” Lt. Varner said.

Police said the victim was severely beaten.

They found track marks from Hatley’s truck on the ground and traced him to the Super 8 hotel. He had allegedly been staying there previously with the victim.

“We believe they are acquaintances,” Lt. Varner said. “On the surveillance video, there is actually no physical force.”

The victim is still in the hospital. Police believe it could take months for him to recover from the injuries.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.