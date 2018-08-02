0 Man breaks in, makes himself at home in Arlington after bike tire goes flat on his way home

ARLINGTON, Tenn. - A man was arrested Wednesday in Arlington after the homeowner found him semi-nude wrapped in a sheet.

Police said Bethel Bailey, 54, broke into the woman’s house Tuesday night because his “bike tire went flat” and took refuge inside the home.

From there, Bailey made himself at home over the next few hours.

Bailey told police his tire went flat around 11 p.m. Tuesday, so he knocked on the door of the house on Walker Street. But no one answered.

So, the man pushed open the rear gate and “took refuge” in the house because the back door was unlocked.

Bailey said he wanted a ride home to Chester Street – which is just a half mile away – but no one was home. So, he “drank a few beers, ate a ham sandwich, and a few cookies,” according to police.

Bailey told officers he then took a bath and napped on the homeowner’s couch.

When he woke up, he began washing his clothes.

And that’s when the woman who owns the home got back, around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman, who was not identified, said she saw Bailey standing in the hallway with just a sheet wrapped around him from her backdoor.

Bailey was arrested and is being charged with aggravated burglary.

