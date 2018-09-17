  • Man breaks into home, fatally shot by someone inside, police say

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting which led to a crash in Oakhaven.

    It happened around 7:35 a.m. in the 3400 block of Birdsong Ferry. 

    Here is what we know: A man broke into the home and was shot by someone inside the home. 

     

    The suspect fled the scene and crashed near Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

    FOX13's Shelby Sanson was live from the scene on Good Morning Memphis and will bring you latest information on FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m.
     

