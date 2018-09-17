Man breaks into home, fatally shot by someone inside, police say

Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting which led to a crash in Oakhaven.
At approx. 7:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 3424 Birdsong Ferry. Prelim. info: a male broke into the residence when he was shot by someone inside the home. The susp. fled the scene and crashed near Shelby Dr. and Tchulahoma. The susp. is DOA on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 17, 2018
It happened around 7:35 a.m. in the 3400 block of Birdsong Ferry.
Here is what we know: A man broke into the home and was shot by someone inside the home.
The suspect fled the scene and crashed near Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
