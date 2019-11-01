Man breaks into home, holds stolen items from ransom, investigators say

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A Cordova man is accused of breaking into a home and holding the items he stole for ransom.
Jeffrey Hepler is charged with burglary, theft, and extortion.
According to court documents, 2 MacBooks, an Alpha Delta Pi blanket, and a safe containing identity items were taken from a home on Thor Road.
The victim gave police video footage of the incident showing a tall, thin man with facial hair and tattoos break into her home and take the items.
The thief later called the victim from a blocked number, saying he found her property and asked for $100 to return it.
He set up a location to take the payment and return the victim's property.
A detective showed up at the location and met Jeffrey Hepler. He was the same person caught on video inside the victim's home.
Officers obtained a search warrant and found the blanket on a sofa and the victim's social security card, credit cards, checkbooks and bank statements in Hepler's nightstand.
