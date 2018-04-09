Man breaks into home while family sleeps, shoots person in chest

A man is fighting for his life after being shot chasing off a man who broke into his home.
According to the police, a woman was sleeping when she heard her bedroom door creak on the 6000 block of Hickory Meadow.
She woke up and called her brother who was in the room next to her. Her brother woke up and yelled, "who in here." That is when the suspect fled.
He jumped over the patio and fired one shot at the brother. He was hit in the chest.
Paramedics rushed the victim to Regional One where he is currently in critical condition.
The woman told police that someone had been knocking on her window the past few days, but never saw anyone's face.
