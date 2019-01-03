Man breaks into house he used to rent, threatens to kill owner, court records say

Memphis police arrested a man after he broke into a house twice and threatened to kill the owner, court records said.
According to the arrest affidavit, Glenn Smith broke into the house on the 700 block of Decatur on December 31. Police said that Smith used to rent a room in the house. Once he was inside, he pulled a black handgun and threatened to shoot the owner. The victim was then pistol whipped.
The next day, Smith called police and said he was shot in the hand, however, paramedics said his injuries were consistent with being cut with glass, not a gunshot.
Officers met with the homeowner again who told them Smith had just broken into his house again and threatened to burn it down. While he was trying to get inside, he cut his hand pulling the boards down.
Glenn Smith is charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Burglary.
