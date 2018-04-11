  • Man breaks into vehicle, uses stolen credit card to buy $400 worth of video games

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis Police need your help finding a man who broke into a vehicle.

    The incident happened Thursday, April 5 around 3:40 p.m. at the Southland Gaming & Racing in reference to a Breaking & Entering of a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a black Chevrolet pickup with the lock punched on the driver side door.

    WMPD looked over the surveillance video and determined a silver Ford F-150 bearing TN license plate 5632H16 was seen involved in the break in. A check of the license plate was done and the truck was found to be a rental vehicle.

    The person who rented the vehicle is out of Memphis. One of the items stolen out of the victim’s vehicle was a America Express Credit card. West Memphis Police told FOX13, the suspect then went to Game Stop around 2:42 p.m. and used the card. He spent $436.99 at Game Stop.

    The West Memphis PD is asking for anyone with information on the suspect in the photos to call the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 for the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

