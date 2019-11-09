Man breaks window and steals car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police ask the public’s help to locate a man who allegedly stole a vehicle.
The incident occurred Nov. 7 about 5:50 p.m. when a maroon GMC Yukon with Tennessee temporary tags pulled up next to the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.
The male suspect exited the back-driver’s side of the Yukon and force his way through the passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle.
The same suspect was seen entering the store, used the ATM and fled southbound on Covington Pike.
If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- James Wiseman plays following judge's clearance, legal battle to continue
- Truck driver involved in fatal I-40 crash identified, THP says
- How you can audition for Family Feud in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}