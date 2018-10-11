Man busted for stolen gun and drugs at local children's hospital, arrest records show

A man is facing drugs and weapon charges after police said he brought them to a local children’s hospital.
Michael Dunn drove to Le Bonheur Tuesday night after a 15-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg.
Police said Dunn initially lied about being the one who gave the teenager the gun.
When officers searched his bag, they found the loaded handgun and marijuana.
Dunn’s car was illegally parked and when officers searched it they found a stolen rifle, marijuana and a stack of cash, totaling more $1,000.
