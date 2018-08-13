0 Man called 911 moments before driving into river after killing girlfriend, police say

HELENA WEST-HELENA, Ark. - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Arkansas.

Police received a 911 call Sunday morning around 6:45 a.m. from a man by the name of Cornell Henry, according to the Helena West-Helena Police Department. Henry told the 911 dispatcher that he just killed his girlfriend and is going to kill himself too.

"This is Cornell Henry, and I just killed somebody – and I am about to kill myself," Henry said to 911 dispatchers.

Moments later police responded to 100 block of Cherry Street, which is the Delta Cultural Center, for a car that was in the Mississippi River.

Ricky Pitts told FOX13 he saw the Chevrolet car driving near the boat launch Sunday morning.

“He came down here and made circles and shot back out of here, he was by himself,” Pitts said.

Family of the woman who police found in the car identified her as 20-year-old Cherrkisha Jones.

The car was found around 3 p.m. Two bodies were inside. It is still unknown at this time who the other body was.

Phillips County Sheriff Neal Byrd told FOX13 there was an argument before the murder-suicide. Byrd said the argument may have centered around Jones possibly dating someone else.

A very deliberate Henry spoke about that in the 911 call.

"I am at a lake right now, and I am about to kill the girl I have been (expletive) with because she has been playing games," Henry said.

"By the time they get out here it will be too late anyway. Only thing they can do is drag her body out of the river because she is already dead," Henry told dispatchers.

Helena West-Helena Police Chief James Smith said a serious investigation sparked after a fisherman found a wallet belonging to one of the two near the boat launch Sunday morning.

“Some of the evidence and some of the things that were here on the scene we actually went on and took matters into our own hands,” Smith told FOX13.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

