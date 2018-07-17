  • Man calls police after being fouled hard during basketball game, witnesses say

    STERLING, Va. - A pickup game of basketball took a bizarre turn after a man called police following a hard foul, according to a viral post on social media.

    The exchange was documented by @_togs on Twitter.

    The original tweet reads: Today for the first time in my life…I experienced someone call the police because they got fouled hard in basketball.

    The Twitter user said the entire incident began with one man setting a hard screen and knocking another man to the floor. That individual said something about calling police, and the other players thought he was joking.

    He went on to further explain what happened.

    FOX5 in Washington, D.C. reported that the incident happened at a LA Fitness in Sterling, Va.

    Another Twitter user with the handle @liberiansoul posted video from the exchange.

    It shows police officers talking to the two people involved in the "foul," conversations with other players, an exchange with an officer who says "that's my first basketball foul," and more.

