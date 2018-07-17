0 Man calls police after being fouled hard during basketball game, witnesses say

STERLING, Va. - A pickup game of basketball took a bizarre turn after a man called police following a hard foul, according to a viral post on social media.

The exchange was documented by @_togs on Twitter.

Today for the first time in my life...I experienced someone call the police because they got fouled hard in basketball. pic.twitter.com/9E8lp9fmwP — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

The original tweet reads: Today for the first time in my life…I experienced someone call the police because they got fouled hard in basketball.

The Twitter user said the entire incident began with one man setting a hard screen and knocking another man to the floor. That individual said something about calling police, and the other players thought he was joking.

He went on to further explain what happened.

Everyone at the gym and dude in the black with hands folded falls from a hard pick. — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

He gets up tells everyone he’s going to call the police and walks out leaving everyone in gym confused — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

We thought he was joking til we saw buddy at the front desk on the phone really calling the police 😭 — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

Shooting Sleeves was NOT the one who called the police he was the screener not the “screenee” — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

Cop finally comes and brings them out the gym to talk like it was an elementary school fight. You could tell he was blown cause his time was wasted — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

Cop leaves and we are still left wondering why... — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

FOX5 in Washington, D.C. reported that the incident happened at a LA Fitness in Sterling, Va.

Another Twitter user with the handle @liberiansoul posted video from the exchange.

It shows police officers talking to the two people involved in the "foul," conversations with other players, an exchange with an officer who says "that's my first basketball foul," and more.

