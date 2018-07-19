Man carjacked after trying to sell vehicle on Craigslist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was carjacked Monday after trying to sell his vehicle on Craigslist.
It is just the latest of many violent car thefts over the past week.
Mauricio Granada told FOX13 he listed his 2007 Honda Accord on Craigslist a few days ago.
Granada received a text from someone who said they were very interested in the car, so he gave him the address to come check it out.
Three men pulled up in a small, white care, Granada said.
After they started to inspect the vehicle, it all went wrong.
The victim breaks down how the suspects got away with his car, and tips on online transactions – on FOX13 News at 10.
