Man carjacked at Kroger gas station in Collierville, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A man was carjacked while pumping gas outside a Kroger in Collierville.
According to police, the victim was at the Kroger “fuel island” on South Houston Levee Road around 10 p.m. Monday.
The victim told MPD after he finished pumping gas for his gray 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a man wearing all black clothing approached him.
The man, described by police as black and 18-to-20 years old, produced a pistol and demanded the victim’s wallet and keys.
Police said the suspect took the keys and got into the victim’s car, last seen heading south on Houston Levee Road toward Highway 385.
The victim was not injured in the incident, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
